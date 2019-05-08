



– Some doctors and medical staff at Littleton Adventist Hospital are crediting their quick response to the STEM School shooting on being prepared. One student died in Tuesday’s shooting and eight others were injured.

Three students remained in the hospital Wednesday after the school shooting in Highlands Ranch.

One victim at Sky Ridge Medical Center was expected to be released later that day, while two others were admitted to Littleton Adventist Hospital. Staff at Littleton Adventist say one patient has been upgraded to fair condition, while the second patient is still in serious condition.

The hospital staff was not able to provide details about the patients’ identities or ages, but was able to explain how the hospital responded to this active shooter situation.

“As soon as we knew there was an active shooter with multiple victims, we enacted our hospital command center where all our directors gather to coordinate staff and supplies,” explained Dr. Mark Elliot, an ER Physician and President of the Hospital Medical Staff. “We also put the hospital basically on lockdown.”

Elliot said within 15 minutes of notifying staff of the situation, they had six emergency physicians, four trauma surgeons and about 10 nurses rush in to help.

Elliot said the hospital runs drills to train for situations like this twice a year. However for some of the physicians, like Elliot, this is not their first time experiencing a school shooting.

“Not only do we run drills but our own experience with three school shootings and also the Douglas County deputy event, I’m afraid, really makes us prepared,” he explained. “But you never get used to it.”

Elliot told CBS4 he was in the ER during the Columbine shooting, and wears a pin on his jacket to remember those victims. He explained what went through his head when he heard of yet another shooting, this time at the STEM School on Tuesday.

“I think our first thought is ,Okay, let’s gear up and let’s do what we’ve been trained to do. Let’s take care of these patients,’” he said. “But in the background when you’re walking down the hall and see the expressions on faces of physicians and nurses it’s like ‘Why do we need to do this again?’”

In a time of tragedy, he wants the community to remember one thing.

“Just hug your family and hug your kids,” he said. “I just think, you know, give your family some love because you just don’t know.”

Kendrick Costillo, 18, died in the shooting after witnesses say he charged the suspects. He was a senior and set to graduate later this month.

The suspects in the shooting appeared in court on Wednesday. Devon Erickson, 18, is facing 30 counts including first-degree murder. A juvenile female also appeared in court in connection to the shooting.