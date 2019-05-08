



— After the shooting that killed one student and injured eight others at STEM School Highlands Ranch, two groups have planned community gatherings for Wednesday night. One will be held at Cherry Hills Community Church and the other will be at Highlands Ranch High School.

Cherry Hills Community Church Dinner and Service – 7 p.m. – 3900 Grace Boulevard in Highlands Ranch

Cherry Hills Community Church officials said they will be holding a service at 7 p.m. to speak to, minister to and pray for the students. This event is open to the community. The service will be held in the main auditorium with childcare provided for children in third grade and under.

Dinner will be provided at 6 p.m. in the main lobby. At 2 p.m., the church posted a request for people to bring food. They ask that volunteers let them know what they’ll be bringing by posting a message on their Facebook post.

Interfaith Vigil at Highlands Ranch High School – 7 p.m. – 9375 Cresthill Lane in Highlands Ranch

The public interfaith memorial vigil hat Highlands Ranch High School is supported by a group advocating for the end of gun violence.

“…the Colorado branch of Team ENOUGH, Brady’s student-led initiative, will host an interfaith memorial vigil in support of the victims and survivors,” officials said in a statement sent to the media.

That event is scheduled to be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Highlands Ranch High School gym, at 9375 Cresthill Lane in Highlands Ranch. Doors open at 7 p.m.

“There is no one solution to end this epidemic of gun violence and no one side has the answer. So our comprehensive approach fights every aspect with more than 45 years of research and real-world experience. Let’s put the Brady plan into action now and get the job done right,” the Brady website states.

Speakers are scheduled to include students, parents, and teachers from STEM and HRHS, as well as Columbine senior Kaylee Tyner, Team ENOUGH Executive Council member and founder of the #MyLastShot campaign.

The event is open to the public; interested attendees can register at mobilize.us/brady/event/.

