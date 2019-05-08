  • CBS4On Air

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The deadly school shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch prompted an emotional response from Gov. Jared Polis. The governor, along with Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock and 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler spoke about the shooting early Wednesday morning, one day after the shooting.

(Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

“I think at this point, Coloradans are really heartbroken, frustrated, still shocked and frankly sickened by the school shooting that happened right here in Douglas County,” said Polis.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO – MAY 08: Colorado governor Jared Polis speaks to the media regarding the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch during a press conference at the Douglas County Sheriffs Office Highlands Ranch Substation on May 8, 2019 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. One student was killed and eight others were injured in the shooting. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

They discussed the shooting with sorrow and heartbreak.

One student, Kendrick Costilla, 18, was killed in the shooting. He was a senior and set to graduate later this month. Eight others were injured in the shooting, with three remaining hospitalized on Wednesday.

Kendrick Castillo (credit: CBS)

“Truly the heart of all Coloradans goes out to those affected in the school community here and elsewhere,” said Polis.

(Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

Two suspects were arrested. Devon Erickson, 18, is facing 30 counts, including first-degree murder after deliberation. The other suspect is a juvenile female. Both are expected to appear in Douglas County Court in Castle Rock on Wednesday afternoon.

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

“If you had suggested to anyone behind me or in this room that within 20 years and 20 miles, we would have dealt with Columbine, the Aurora theater shooting, Arapahoe High School, the shooting of Zack Parrish and four other deputies,” said Brauchler, “We would of thought you mad. Yet here we are… again.”

District attorney George Brauchler speaks to the media regarding the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch during a press conference at Douglas County Sheriffs Office Highlands Ranch Substation on May 8, 2019. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Costilla is said to have charged the suspect or suspects in the school, possibly saving the lives of other students.

“Yes, we come together in grief, we also come together to heal and we come together to figure out what we can do better as a state and as a society,” said Polis.

Students at the Recreation Center at Northridge in Highlands Ranch after a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7, 2019. (credit: CHET STRANGE/AFP/Getty Images)

STEM School Highlands Ranch will remain closed for the rest of the week.

