DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The deadly school shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch prompted an emotional response from Gov. Jared Polis. The governor, along with Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock and 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler spoke about the shooting early Wednesday morning, one day after the shooting.

“I think at this point, Coloradans are really heartbroken, frustrated, still shocked and frankly sickened by the school shooting that happened right here in Douglas County,” said Polis.

They discussed the shooting with sorrow and heartbreak.

One student, Kendrick Costilla, 18, was killed in the shooting. He was a senior and set to graduate later this month. Eight others were injured in the shooting, with three remaining hospitalized on Wednesday.

“Truly the heart of all Coloradans goes out to those affected in the school community here and elsewhere,” said Polis.

Two suspects were arrested. Devon Erickson, 18, is facing 30 counts, including first-degree murder after deliberation. The other suspect is a juvenile female. Both are expected to appear in Douglas County Court in Castle Rock on Wednesday afternoon.

“If you had suggested to anyone behind me or in this room that within 20 years and 20 miles, we would have dealt with Columbine, the Aurora theater shooting, Arapahoe High School, the shooting of Zack Parrish and four other deputies,” said Brauchler, “We would of thought you mad. Yet here we are… again.”

Costilla is said to have charged the suspect or suspects in the school, possibly saving the lives of other students.

“Yes, we come together in grief, we also come together to heal and we come together to figure out what we can do better as a state and as a society,” said Polis.

STEM School Highlands Ranch will remain closed for the rest of the week.