DENVER (CBS4)– South High School in Denver was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning in what Denver police are calling an “abundance of caution.” That was changed to lockout status for the rest of the school day.
Police received a Safe2Tell tip that prompted the action.
This comes after a deadly shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday afternoon. Kendrick Castillo was shot and killed at the school. Seven other students were injured.
Deputies arrested two suspects, Devon Erickson, 18, and an unidentified juvenile female.
The STEM School Highlands Ranch will be closed the rest of the week.