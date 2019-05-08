Comments
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officers were called Wednesday to get a mountain lion out of a tree in a Canyon City neighborhood. It didn’t go as planned.
The adult mountain lion was spotted in a neighborhood south of the Arkansas River before it ran up a tree.
Parks and Wildlife staff quickly tranquilized it and lowered it to the ground using a Black Hills Energy bucket truck.
CPW SE Region posted to their Twitter page saying “the cat awoke, hissing, fighting & biting 2 officers before being subdued.”
The cat was put in a bear trap and relocated.
Parks and Wildlife says the officers will be fine and by quickly getting the lion into a bear trap they were protected from serious injuries.