BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – If Mel Tucker is in Boulder for the long haul, the University of Colorado football coach and former Georgia assistant will get to renew acquaintances with a couple Southeastern Conferences foes. On Wednesday, Colorado announced it has added games with Missouri and Florida to its future non-conference schedule.

The Buffs will renew their rivalry with Missouri beginning in 2025. The Tigers will visit Boulder on Sept. 20. Then five years later, Colorado will travel to Columbia to face their old Big 8 rival. That game will be played on Sept. 7, 2030 and will be the 40th anniversary of the infamous “Fifth Down” game in 1990.

The Buffs and Tigers have previously met 75 times in their histories with Missouri owning a 41-31-3 lead in the series.

The home and home series with Florida will be the first meetings between the two schools. Colorado will visit Gainesville on Sept. 9, 2028 and Florida will return the favor one year later on Sept. 8, 2029. Colorado last played in the state of Florida facing off with Florida State in 2009.

Florida hasn’t played a non-conference game outside of its home state’s borders since 1991.

These are not the only SEC teams on Colorado’s future schedule. The Buffs have a home and home schedule with Texas A&M beginning in 2020 with a trip to College Station, TX on Sept. 11 and then the Aggies will travel to Boulder the very next year on Sept. 11, 2021.

The school also announced they are working with CSU on a continuation of the Rocky Mountain Showdown and is holding dates for that game in 2029 and beyond. Currently the Rams and Buffs are scheduled to play in 2020, 2023 and 2024.