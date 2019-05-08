  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CBS4) – Nathan MacKinnon left game seven in San Jose with what appeared to be a shoulder/upper body injury. The injury occurred just minutes into the first period. There is no immediate report on his status for the rest of the game.

He returned to the bench minutes later.

MacKinnon and the Avs are playing a win-or-go-home game in the Western Conference Semifinals attempting to reach the conference finals for the first time since 2002.

MacKinnon registered a career-high 99 points this season. His 41 goals led the Avalanche and were tied for sixth-most in the NHL. MacKinnon has 13 goals this postseason, which is second most in the NHL.

