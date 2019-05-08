



– The suspects in Tuesday’s school shooting in Highlands Ranch are an adult male and a juvenile female. That’s according to Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, who spoke about the investigation in a news conference early Wednesday morning.

“Our hearts are hearting for (the victims), and I ask the community to come together, as we always do here in Douglas County, and be strong and pray for the family of the child who was lost and pray for the other eight still suffering from their injuries,” Spurlock said.

According to CBS News, 18-year-old student Kendrick Castillo was killed in the shooting and eight others were hurt at STEM School Highlands Ranch in the afternoon. The active shooting started after the suspects — both students at the K-12 charter school — entered through the middle school entrance where there are no metal detectors. They used two handguns to injure and kill fellow schoolmates.

Deputies rushed in the school and arrested the two suspects and “did not exchange any gunfire with them,” according to Spurlock.

This is the young man killed yesterday in Douglas County.

He was 18.

Kendrick Castillo had hopes and dreams.

He liked technology and attended the STEM school to study it.

Please may his family find some comfort from all of us.#stemshooting #STEMStrong#CBS4Mornings @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/OJNYDGGEqO — Alan Gionet (@AlanGTV) May 8, 2019

Three of the shooting victims remain in intensive care in hospitals.

STEM School Highlands Ranch will be closed for the rest of the week.

A Crisis Support Center will be available for all STEM students, staff and families at the St. Andrew United Methodist Church at 9203 South University Boulevard in Highlands Ranch. Those services start at 8 a.m.

Support staff will be available for other schools to help students and staff.

