



Another student being hailed as a hero in the STEM School Shooting in Highlands Ranch is recovering at home. Joshua Jones was shot twice while helping disarm one of the suspect.

Jones’ family issued a statement on Wednesday:

On Tuesday, May 7th, countless families in our community experienced a situation that will live with us for the remainder of our lives. Like most, we consider ourselves fortunate the result was not much, much worse. Our hearts and sincerest condolences go out Kendrick’s family as they deal with this insurmountable loss of such a special hero. During the incident, our incredible son and brother, Joshua, was involved in disarming one of the suspects and as a result suffered two gunshot wounds. Thanks to the quick work of emergency personnel, he was treated and has been able to return home to us to begin his recovery, as well as assist investigators working this incident.

While we appreciate the outpouring of support and love from our community, we respectfully request at this time privacy for Josh and our family as we begin the healing process physically, mentally, and emotionally. We thank you for your consideration in this matter.

Another student, Kendrick Castillo, is being remembered as a hero. He gave his life saving other students on Tuesday.

