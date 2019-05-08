Comments
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Interstate 70 in DeBeque Canyon has reopened three days after a rockslide covered the road. Two cars were caught in the debris, and two people were hurt.
Those victims are expected to be okay.
The Colorado State Patrol announced eastbound lanes had finally reopened on Wednesday morning.
