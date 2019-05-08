  • CBS4On Air

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Interstate 70 in DeBeque Canyon has reopened three days after a rockslide covered the road. Two cars were caught in the debris, and two people were hurt.

Those victims are expected to be okay.

(credit: Jordyn Laney)

The Colorado State Patrol announced eastbound lanes had finally reopened on Wednesday morning.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

RELATED: Women Feel ‘Lucky To Be Alive’ After Boulders Slam Onto Their Car

