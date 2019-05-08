CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Devon Erickson, the 18-year-old male who is suspected along with a juvenile female of shooting schoolmates at a K-12 charter school in Highlands Ranch, made his first appearance in court on Wednesday afternoon. Erickson tentatively faces 30 charges, including first-degree murder and dozens of attempted murder counts, and the judge ordered he be held without bond at the Douglas County Jail in Castle Rock.
Police say he was arrested inside STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday afternoon after he and the juvenile shot and killed Kendrick Castillo, 18, and injured eight others.
Erickson kept his head far down during the majority of his appearance before the Douglas County Court judge. He is due back in court on Friday afternoon for filing of formal charges.
Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said earlier on Wednesday the suspects used two handguns to injure and kill fellow schoolmates. All those who were injured are 15 or older.
The FBI is currently involved in the investigation inside the school. Homeland Security agents are also helping Douglas County authorities with the shooting investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working with the sheriff’s department to determine where the guns used in the shooting were purchased. Neither suspect is of legal age to own or purchase a handgun.
Deputies executed a search warrant at Erickson’s home in Highlands Ranch on Tuesday and a car was towed away from the property.