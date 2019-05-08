Our soggy weather continues through Thursday in Colorado. Moderate to heavy rain fell most of the morning for the Front Range, with snow slowly taking over in the high country.
The high country has numerous Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in place, with most areas looking at 6 to 12 inches of snow. Our southern mountains however, could pick up 10 to 20 inches of snow by Friday morning! Watch for low visibility and slushy roads.
In Denver, after midnight we will most likely see the rain change over to snow. We don’t expect a ton of snow but anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of wet, sloppy snow is possible for the Denver area. South of Denver could get more. The snow should change back over to rain in the afternoon, before clearing out on Thursday night.
Denver and all of eastern Colorado are under a Freeze Watch tonight. Temperatures will fall just below 32 degrees, so any plants are in danger of damage. Bring the potted flowers inside, or cover them with sheets!
Drier conditions return by Friday to the Front Range, with mountain snow still likely on Friday morning. We’ll be back to sunny skies by Saturday and we’re looking at a gorgeous Sunday for Mother’s Day.