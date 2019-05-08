Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A final unofficial update from the Denver Election Division on Wednesday afternoon revealed voters approved a measure to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms. The vote came in as 50.56% yes, 49.44% no.
The numbers are still “unofficial until the Canvass and Certification of the Municipal General Election on May 16.” The margin for recount stands at one half of one percent. The Denver Election Division has an 8-day certification period for military and absentee ballots to be returned, and for voters to fix and signature discrepancies.
Earlier this year a group supporting the measure gathered enough signatures for the question to be added to the election ballot.
The measure says the use and possession of psilocybin mushrooms by adults 21 and older in Denver would have been at the lowest law enforcement priority in the city.