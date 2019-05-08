Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A measure that would determine whether psychedelic mushrooms should be decriminalized in Denver has failed. A majority of votes counted showed opposition to Initiative 301, the Denver Psilocybin Decriminalization Initiative.
Earlier this year the group supporting the measure gathered enough signatures for the question to be added to the election ballot.
If it passed, the use and possession of psilocybin mushrooms by adults 21 and older in Denver would have been at the lowest law enforcement priority in the city. Denver would have become the first municipality in the U.S. to decriminalize what some call “magic mushrooms.”
A total of 31 percent of registered voters participated in Denver’s municipal election this year. Of the more than 470,000 voters, just over 148,000 voters turned in ballots.