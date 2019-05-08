Comments
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The students, teachers and staff at Columbine High School shared a message with the students, teachers at staff at STEM School Highlands Ranch. A shooting erupted at STEM on Tuesday afternoon.
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The students, teachers and staff at Columbine High School shared a message with the students, teachers at staff at STEM School Highlands Ranch. A shooting erupted at STEM on Tuesday afternoon.
Marquees outside of Columbine read “Our hearts are with you STEM.”
RELATED: ‘Lump In My Chest Was Growing’: Kendrick Castillo’s Parents Mourn For Their Son
Columbine High School just commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Columbine shooting on April 20.