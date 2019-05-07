SCHOOL SHOOTING1 STEM School Highlands Ranch student dead, 7 injured, 2 in custody
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hours after a shooting sent several communities into panic, the White House issued a statement.

(credit: CBS)

“Our prayers are with the victims, family members, and all those affected by today’s shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Littleton, Colorado. Tragically, this community and those surrounding it know all too well these hateful and horrible acts of violence. The White House has been in communication with state and local officials, and the President has been briefed and continues to monitor the ongoing situation. We offer our full support to local law enforcement and first responders and thank them for their heroism.”

(credit: CBS)

The shooting injured eight students, one of whom has died. Two suspects are in custody.

Officials say the suspects, one adult male and one juvenile male, are students at STEM.

Authorities say there are no other outstanding suspects.

