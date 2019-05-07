DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies from Douglas County executed a search warrant at the home of one of the suspected gunman in Tuesday’s school shooting. One person was killed, seven students injured and two suspects in custody after the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.
Deputies rushed to the school just after 2 p.m. when shots were fired inside the school. Officers captured the suspects as they were running into the school.
One of the suspects is an 18-year-old male. The other is a juvenile. Both are students at STEM School.
Investigators searched one of the suspect’s vehicles that was parked at the school.
All students were eventually cleared from the school after law enforcement searched room by room. They were bused to Northridge Recreation Center near the school where they were reunited with their parents.
The FBI is investigating the scene inside the school. Homeland Security agents are also helping with the shooting investigation.
STEM School Highlands Ranch is a K-12 charter school at Ridgeline Boulevard and Plaza Drive.