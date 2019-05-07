DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Following the tragic shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday afternoon, school officials are offering ways to help parents talk to their children about situations like this.
The superintendent of Cherry Creek Schools sent a letter to parents after he put all schools in the district on a “secured perimeter” status as more information was gathered to understand what was happening.
Scott Siegfried stated in the letter, “We take extraordinary efforts every day to ensure the safety and security of all of our schools. Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, we will have increased police presence at all of our schools through the end of this year.”
Siegfried, along with Denver Public Schools officials, shared information from the National Association of School Psychologists about parents talking with their children about violence.
Littleton Public Schools, which also went on “secured perimeter” status, shared other resources for parents.
“Any time there is police activity in our area, we increase the presence of district security and local law enforcement throughout our district, in and around our schools and at activity/athletic events. We ask our parents and community members to continue to join us in our vigilance,” the district said in a statement.
The Safe2Tell website also offers resources and publications for educators, parents and students.