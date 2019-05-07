Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Late Tuesday night, Douglas County School District announced STEM School will be closed the rest of the week following Tuesday’s shooting. All other schools in the district will be open as normal.
Officials say those schools will have heightened security.
A Crisis Support Center will be available for all STEM students, staff and families at the St. Andrew United Methodist Church at 9203 South University Boulevard in Highlands Ranch. Those services start at 8 a.m.
Support staff will be available for other schools to help students and staff.
