HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – At least two people are believed to have been hurt in a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch Tuesday afternoon. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies have responded to the charter school at Ridgeline Boulevard and Plaza Drive.

The school district confirms students from STEM School Highlands Ranch will be taken to Northridge Elementary School where parents can pick them up. That’s located at 555 Southpark Road.

Police described the situation as “unstable” in a tweet that went out just after 2 p.m.

Unstable situation, shots fired at STEM school at Ridgeline and Plaza. Avoid area. Media go to north side of AMC — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

STEM school incident: still getting info, believe 2 injured. Please find other routes. Media staging now on south side of AMC! — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

Officials ask that the public to avoid the area.

According to the website for STEM School Highlands Ranch, the school is described as an “innovative, free, public, charter learning community.” The school educates children K-12 grades. The school is considered a “think tank and learning lab” for creativity. The website states, “Our goal is not only to prepare students to thrive in the constant world of re-invention, but to lead it.”

The school is located approximately 8 miles from Columbine High School in neighboring Jefferson County.