JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A pushup competition brought out the best in law enforcement in Jefferson County. More pushups meant more money to help terminally ill children.
That was enough to get these police departments on the ground on Monday. Recruits joined the workout. The pushup challenge raised money for Make-A-Wish Colorado.
“They say simply enough, their little hour of pain is nothing compared to what these kids with terminal illnesses are dealing with. To help those kids out and let them know that they’re not forgotten and we do care about them,” said John Romero with the Lakewood Police Department.
All the pushups added up to thousands of dollars for those terrific trips for the Make-A-Wish kids. The officers raised more than $8,500.