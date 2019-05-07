Comments
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — Pueblo police say a 12-year-old girl who had been missing since Monday has been found safe. The girl was last seen at 8:30 a.m. and never arrived at school.
The Crime Scene Investigation unit was at the girl’s house Tuesday afternoon, KKTV reported. A bloodhound unit arrived and police blocked off the street just before 4 p.m. Police said they were considering all possibilities because she didn’t have a history of running away.
Police re-opened the street at about 4:15 p.m.