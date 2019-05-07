SCHOOL SHOOTING1 STEM School Highlands Ranch student dead, 7 injured, 2 in custody
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Election Day, Jamie Giellis, Michael Hancock


DENVER (CBS4) – Incumbent Michael Hancock will head to a runoff after not securing enough votes in Tuesday’s election. He and Jamie Giellis will face each other in a runoff election on June 4.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (credit: CBS)

Hancock was elected mayor in 2011 and re-elected in 2015. He faced a crowded field in Tuesday’s municipal election.

Hancock grew up in Denver. He is the youngest of 10 children and was raised by a single mother.

Hancock has focused on investments in affordable housing and transportation as well as adding jobs during his terms.

He promises to continue his commitment he began in 2011, saying “We are all Denver, and no one will be left behind.”

(credit: CBS)

Giellis is an Iowa transplant but politics are in her blood, her father was the mayor of her small hometown.

She is the founder of an consulting firm that works with cities and neighborhoods on various projects. Giellis is the president of the RiNo Arts District.

Giellis platform includes tackling homelessness, a transit network and helping small businesses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s