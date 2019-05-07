DENVER (CBS4) – Incumbent Michael Hancock will head to a runoff after not securing enough votes in Tuesday’s election. He and Jamie Giellis will face each other in a runoff election on June 4.
Hancock was elected mayor in 2011 and re-elected in 2015. He faced a crowded field in Tuesday’s municipal election.
Hancock grew up in Denver. He is the youngest of 10 children and was raised by a single mother.
Hancock has focused on investments in affordable housing and transportation as well as adding jobs during his terms.
He promises to continue his commitment he began in 2011, saying “We are all Denver, and no one will be left behind.”
Giellis is an Iowa transplant but politics are in her blood, her father was the mayor of her small hometown.
She is the founder of an consulting firm that works with cities and neighborhoods on various projects. Giellis is the president of the RiNo Arts District.
Giellis platform includes tackling homelessness, a transit network and helping small businesses.