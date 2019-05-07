Comments
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — Pueblo police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for more than 24 hours. Kathryn ‘Katy’ McWilliams was last seen walking in the 2800 Block of Baltimore Street around 8:30 a.m on Monday. She never arrived at school and is considered endangered.
She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with heroes school logo, black pants and brown boots. It is believed she was carrying a white backpack with pink trim.
She is 4-foot-11 and weighs 60 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information, police want you to call 719-553-2502.