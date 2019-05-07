  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Missing Child, Pueblo News, Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — Pueblo police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for more than 24 hours. Kathryn ‘Katy’ McWilliams was last seen walking in the 2800 Block of Baltimore Street around 8:30 a.m on Monday. She never arrived at school and is considered endangered.

(Kathryn ‘Katy’ McWilliams (credit: Pueblo Police Department)

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with heroes school logo, black pants and brown boots. It is believed she was carrying a white backpack with pink trim.

She is 4-foot-11 and weighs 60 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

(Kathryn ‘Katy’ McWilliams (credit: Colorado State Patrol)

If you have any information, police want you to call 719-553-2502.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s