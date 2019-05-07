



– Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco hasn’t put on full pads yet and won’t until the team’s training camp begins in July, but that isn’t stopping the veteran signal caller from making an impact on his new team. Flacco has been present at the team’s first minicamp back in April and will be on hand when the Broncos begin their first week of organized team activities on Monday.

New right tackle Ju’wuan James says the former Super Bowl MVP is already leading by example.

“He’s not coming in saying it’s his team, he’s showing us,” said James at an event on Monday where he and United Healthcare gave away 70 bicycles to kids at Godsman Elementary School.

“I feel like guys just respect him regardless. He’s a Super Bowl quarterback, he’s been in the league a long time and has a lot of wisdom,” added James. “We have a young team and a young offense and I think guys gravitate to him.”

As for the Broncos offensive line, which could feature two or three new starters, James says it will be a work in progress and he wouldn’t set a timetable on when he thinks the line will completely gel. But he did tell us what he wants the identity of the five guys up front to be.

“I want people to turn on the film and say ‘okay we got to play the Broncos o-line this week. We’ve seen them on film playing hard, finishing downfield and dumping people,’“ said the 6th year veteran. “I want people to look at it and have respect. We want people to turn on the film and say we have the Broncos this week, we better bring our A game.”