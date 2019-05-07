Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, has postponed a visit to Colorado that was scheduled for Wednesday. Ivanka Trump had planned to visit to a Lockheed Martin Space facility in Littleton to discuss workforce development. Ivanka Trump was expected to meet with students and graduates of three different programs that Lockheed Martin uses to hire and train its employees, the Denver Post reported.
The decision to postpone the visit was made Wednesday night. A White House official says the trip was postponed out of sensitivity for Tuesday’s shooting.
They will reschedule at a later date.