  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Initiative 300, Right To Survive


DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Initiative 300 — the “Right To Survive” measure — has been defeated in Tuesday night’s election. The measure would have effectively overturned Denver’s urban camping ban and allow homeless people to camp in outdoor public spaces like parks, sidewalks and vehicles.

(CBS)

It was defeated by a margin of 82% to 17%.

Supporters and opponents of the initiative agreed that the city needs to address homelessness in Denver but differed on whether this ballot issue will actually help those most in need.

(credit: CBS)

“This is an issue that many people in Denver care about and more could and should be done, but 300 is not the answer,” said Alvina Vasquez, a spokeswoman for Together Denver which opposes the measure.

(credit: CBS)

Raffi Mercuri, the campaign manager for Initiative 300, told CBS4 last week that opponents “spent a lot of money to try to mislead Denver voters.”

REALITY CHECK: Ad Highlighted Negatives Of Initiative 300

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s