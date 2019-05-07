HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– Parents were asked not to come to the STEM School Highlands Ranch to pick up their children after the shooting there Tuesday afternoon. Instead, students were being reunited with their parents and caregivers at Northridge Recreation Center.
Between seven and eight people were hurt in the shooting, and two people were taken into custody. The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
CBS4’s Rick Sallinger talked to a woman who said her daughter is the teacher in the classroom where the shooting happened. Her daughter teaches juniors and seniors.
“I believe the student was targeting her, from what I understand,” said a woman who said she is the mother of Lauren Harper. “She’s with the police right now… she’s a witness.”
School districts near the STEM School Highlands Ranch were placed on lockout or secure perimeter status, including Littleton Public Schools and Cherry Creek Schools. Lockdown status was lifted from all schools in Highlands Ranch at 3:55 p.m.
Students from other schools in the area can be reunited with their parents at their respective schools.
Some students from STEM School Highlands Ranch self-evacuated. Others were being transported by bus to the rec center. The elementary school was still being evacuated at 3:30 p.m.
“We understand this is a worrisome situation for parents,” said Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth.
Students were in the classroom during the active shooter situation and were released room by room during the search of the school.
