(HOODLINE) – Craving Cajun/Creole food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Cajun/Creole spots around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
Bourbon Grill
Topping the list is Bourbon Grill. Located at 571 E. Colfax Ave. in North Capitol Hill, the Cajun/Creole spot, which offers chicken wings and more, is the highest rated Cajun/Creole restaurant in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 333 reviews on Yelp.
Lucile’s Creole Cafe
Speer’s Lucile’s Creole Cafe, located at 275 S. Logan St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Cajun/Creole and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 919 reviews.
The Asian Cajun
The Asian Cajun, a Cajun/Creole and Vietnamese spot that offers seafood and more in Athmar Park, is another go-to, with four stars out of 427 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2400 W. Alameda Ave. to see for yourself.
Bayou Bob’s
Over in Central Business District, check out Bayou Bob’s, which has earned four stars out of 316 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar and Cajun/Creole spot, which offers seafood and more, at 1635 Glenarm Place.
Chickee’s Lil Kitchen
Finally, there’s Chickee’s Lil Kitchen, a Sunnyside favorite with 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews. Stop by 4340 Zuni St. to hit up the Cajun/Creole and Mexican spot next time the urge strikes.
Article provided by Hoodline.