Big Man On Court: Nikola Jokic Showing Off All His SkillsThe All-Star center is turning the NBA playoffs into his own grand stage with each triple-double he piles up. He's in his own unique universe, showcasing his versatility — despite his limited leaping ability.

Gabriel Landeskog Scores OT Winner, Colorado Avalanche Force Game 7 With SharksGabriel Landeskog scored 2:32 into overtime after Colorado squandered a late lead in regulation and the Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Monday night to force a decisive Game 7.

WATCH: Drew Lock Trains To Play At Denver AltitudeDenver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock recently posted to social media a video of himself training to play at the unique Mile High altitude.

'Resilient' Nuggets Hand Portland Their First Home Loss Of Playoffs, Even Series At 2Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his second straight triple-double and fourth of the playoffs, and the Denver Nuggets evened their Western Conference semifinal series against the Trail Blazers at 2-2 with a 116-112 victory on Sunday.

Tapia Hits Bases-Loaded Triple, Rox Beat D'backs 8-7Raimel Tapia hit a tying, bases-loaded triple and scored the go-ahead run during a five-run eighth inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7 on Sunday.

Diamondbacks Power Past Rockies 9-2Luke Weaver tossed seven strong innings, Nick Ahmed and Carson Kelly hit back-to-back home runs in a three-run second and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 9-2 on Saturday night for their ninth win in 11 games.