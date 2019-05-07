DENVER (CBS4) – A large storm system centered over Arizona Tuesday morning will crawl northeast into Colorado through Thursday night. The result will be cloudy skies, much colder than normal temperatures, and a guarantee for more rain.
Tuesday will start with widespread fog and drizzle in the morning followed by a good chance for rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected in the metro area but a few stronger storms may produce nickel size hail, brief heavy rain, and wind gusts over 40 mph. Locations farther southeast do have a chance for severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon including Limon, La Junta, and Lamar.
Meanwhile temperatures on Tuesday will be at least 10 degrees cooler than Monday with highs in the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.
Then on Wednesday temperatures will drop another 10 degrees meaning highs in the 40s along the Front Range. Overnight low temperatures Wednesday night will fall to near freezing in the metro area. The freezing weather will cause at least a rain/snow mix and perhaps a complete changeover to snow as low as 5,000 feet. Any accumulation in the metro area should be minor and mostly limited to the grass. Some areas above 6,000 feet on the Palmer Divide and in the foothills west of Denver could see up to 1 inch on some roads. Mountain towns could see up to 6 inches which higher amounts above 10,000 feet.
Looking ahead to Friday, drier weather will finally return followed by a warming trend for Mother’s Day weekend.