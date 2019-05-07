Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– As voters in Denver head to the polls to cast or drop off their ballots, some are getting their pets involved in the democratic process works. On Tuesday morning, one voter sent pictures of hedgehogs with “I Voted” stickers!
Denver Elections is encouraging voters to send in pictures of the stickers once their ballots have been cast.
Election officials say they get a lot of dogs and cats, but that Maon and Paitey are their first hedgehogs to sport the stickers!
Ballots need to be in by Election Day on May 7.