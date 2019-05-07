DENVER (CBS4) — It’s Election Day in Denver and the ballots are being counted. Denver residents cast votes for mayor, auditor, clerk and recorder and council members. Also on the ballot were two controversial measures: Initiative 300 – or the Right To Survive measure, and Initiative 301 – which would decriminalize the use and possession of psychedelic mushrooms.
Mayor’s Race Results
As of 7 p.m., more than 95,000 votes had been tallied and Mayor Michael B. Hancock was in the lead with nearly 40% of the vote.
Initiative 300
As of 7 p.m., the Right to Survive measure was failing by a wide margin — with more than 84% of voters against it.
The measure would effectively overturn Denver’s urban camping ban and allow homeless people to camp in outdoor public spaces like parks, sidewalks and vehicles.
Initiative 301
As of 7 p.m., the bill to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms was failing — with more than 54% of voters against it.
If it passes, the Denver Psilocybin Decriminalization Initiative would make the use and possession of psilocybin mushrooms by adults 21 and older in Denver would be at the lowest law enforcement priority in the city. Denver would become the first municipality in the U.S. to decriminalize what some call “magic mushrooms.”
Voter Registration in Denver
A total of 418,546 residents are registered to vote. There are 198,368 Democrats, 52,633 Republicans, 160,097 unaffiliated voters and 7,448 voters registered with minor parties.
You can follow all the races and get updated results here through midnight.