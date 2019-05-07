Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Voters in Denver are casting ballots for the city’s next mayor and some controversial ballot issues. Tuesday is Election Day and voters have until 7 p.m. to turn in their ballots.
DENVER (CBS4)– Voters in Denver are casting ballots for the city’s next mayor and some controversial ballot issues. Tuesday is Election Day and voters have until 7 p.m. to turn in their ballots.
It’s too late to mail those ballots. Instead, the ballots must be dropped off at any ballot box or voting center.
“Right now it’s been about 24%. People say it’s trending a little low, but one thing about Denver voters, Denver voters really have a tendency to wait until this Monday-Tuesday time frame so we’re expecting to see a lot of ballots coming in today. You’ll see a lot of people come into the vote centers, you’ll see people in our drive-up lanes,” said Alton Dillard with Denver Elections.
There are also two initiatives on the ballot, Initiative 300 which would revoke the city’s urban camping ban. There’s also another initiative on whether to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms.