



– Seven or eight students were hurt in a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch and police say “two shooters” were caught by officers running into the building. SWAT teams were going through the Douglas County school clearing it out on Tuesday afternoon.

Douglas County Sheriff’s responded to the K-12 charter school at Ridgeline Boulevard and Plaza Drive just after 2 p.m.

Officials ask that the public, including parents and other relatives, avoid the area.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger talked to a woman who said her daughter is the teacher in the classroom where the shooting apparently happened. Her daughter teaches juniors and seniors.

“I believe the student was targeting her, from what I understand,” said a woman who said she is the mother of Lauren Harper. “She’s with the police right now … she’s a witness.”

SkyRidge Medical Center had two juvenile victims in stable condition. There are also five victims being treated at Littleton Adventist Hospital. Four of those are in serious condition and one is in fair condition. Another victim is located at Children’s Hospital Colorado’s South Campus in Highlands Ranch and was being described as being in good condition.

The school district confirms students from STEM School Highlands Ranch were being taken by bus to Northridge Rec Center, located at 8800 South Broadway, where parents can pick them up. Parents were being told to bring identification.

#stemshooting 7 possibly 8 students have been injured. Two shooters in custody. SWAT still clearing school. Students being bused to Northridge Rec Center. Parents please have patience with reunification process. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

RELATED: ‘Who Could’ve Done This?’ Students Say | Parents Urged To Stay Away From STEM School, Pick Up Children At Rec Center

“Reunification is going to take time, PLEASE BE PATIENT,” officials with the Colorado State Patrol tweeted.

After-school activities were canceled across the Douglas County School District.

The situation at the recreation center was very emotional. CBS4’s Karen Morfitt said parents who raced to the location were very upset.

“Some parents were crying, but it seemed to be controlled chaos,” said one mother. “He’s my child, I don’t think I’m going to be okay until I have him.”

“I just want to see him. I want him to see me, I want him to see me,” said another mother. “I’m just hoping it’s not as bad as it could be.”

According to the website for STEM School Highlands Ranch, located at 8773 South Ridgeline Boulevard, the school is described as an “innovative, free, public, charter learning community.” The school educates children K-12 grades. The school is considered a “think tank and learning lab” for creativity. The website states, “Our goal is not only to prepare students to thrive in the constant world of re-invention, but to lead it.”

The school is located approximately 8 miles from Columbine High School in neighboring Jefferson County.

PHOTO GALLERY: Shooting At STEM School Highlands Ranch