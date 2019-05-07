LIVE VIDEOShooting At STEM School Highlands Ranch: 2 Injured, Search On For Shooter
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– At least one avalanche caused a lot of damage to the Conundrum Creek Trail leading to the hot springs near the Maroon Bells Wilderness. The snow slides crushed trees and vegetation, obliterating the trail.

The trail was well maintained and hikers must apply for a permit to use the area. The trail typically is surrounded by trees and pristine landscape.

The nine-mile hike goes to a natural hot springs pool and is considered a destination for backpackers in the Aspen area.

It is unclear how long it will take to repair the trail for the season or when it will reopen to hikers.

