  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, USS Colorado


DENVER (CBS4) – Crewmembers of the USS Colorado are being honored with a string of events this week. On Monday, they visited the State Capitol for a flag raising ceremony and a chat with Gov. Jared Polis.

(credit: CBS)

The newly-commissioned USS Colorado is stationed in Groton, Connecticut. The flag from Monday’s ceremony will be flown on the ship while it’s in port.

Sailors were also recognized during Sunday night’s Rockies game at Coors Field.

Officials say the USS Colorado is the most modern and sophisticated attack submarine in the world.

(credit: CBS)

“USS Colorado (SSN 788) is a flexible, multi-mission platform designed to carry out the seven core competencies of the submarine force: anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, delivery of special operations forces, strike warfare, irregular warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and mine warfare,” officials said in a news release.

STORY ARCHIVE: USS Colorado

This is the fourth ship to carry the name “Colorado.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s