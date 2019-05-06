DENVER (CBS4) – Crewmembers of the USS Colorado are being honored with a string of events this week. On Monday, they visited the State Capitol for a flag raising ceremony and a chat with Gov. Jared Polis.
The newly-commissioned USS Colorado is stationed in Groton, Connecticut. The flag from Monday’s ceremony will be flown on the ship while it’s in port.
Sailors were also recognized during Sunday night’s Rockies game at Coors Field.
Officials say the USS Colorado is the most modern and sophisticated attack submarine in the world.
“USS Colorado (SSN 788) is a flexible, multi-mission platform designed to carry out the seven core competencies of the submarine force: anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, delivery of special operations forces, strike warfare, irregular warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and mine warfare,” officials said in a news release.
STORY ARCHIVE: USS Colorado
This is the fourth ship to carry the name “Colorado.”