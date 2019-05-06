DENVER (CBS4)– The director of the documentary film “Superpower Dogs” is visiting Denver for a question and answer session during a screening of the film at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Daniel Ferguson visited CBS4 This Morning to discuss the film with CBS4’s Britt Moreno.
One puppy featured in the film is just 8 weeks old when filming begins. The crew follows Halo as she grows up and starts training to be a rescue and disaster relief dog.
Halo is one of six dogs in the film as they embark on a variety of training measures that include digging people out of an avalanche or rescuing victims from the rubble after an earthquake.
“The dogs bond with handlers is at the heart of the story,” said Ferguson.
He says they seek diversity in the breed of dogs, “We go to Kenya and meet these bloodhounds who learn to track poachers and bring them to justice. We go to Italy where these huge, shaggy Newfoundland dogs save people from drowning.”
The film includes Border Collies, Labrador Retrievers and a Dutch Shepherd.
Superpower Dogs is a movie for any animal lover who wants to learn how these four-legged heroes are capable of the extraordinary!
Superpower Dogs is playing at the IMAX Theatre in the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.