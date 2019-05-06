Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – There will be heightened security at houses of worship in Denver as the Islamic Holy Month of Ramadan is underway. The month of worship began Sunday night and continues until June 4.
During Ramadan, Muslims do not eat or drink from dawn to dusk.
Many mosques have experienced targeted attacks over the last couple of years, most recently in Christchurch, New Zealand, where 51 Muslim worshipers were killed.