DENVER (CBS4) – There will be heightened security at houses of worship in Denver as the Islamic Holy Month of Ramadan is underway. The month of worship began Sunday night and continues until June 4.

During Ramadan, Muslims do not eat or drink from dawn to dusk.

Pakistani Muslim faithfulls perform a special taraweeh prayer on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Karachi on May 6, 2019. (Photo by ASIF HASSAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ASIF HASSAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Many mosques have experienced targeted attacks over the last couple of years, most recently in Christchurch, New Zealand, where 51 Muslim worshipers were killed.

