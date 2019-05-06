PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Parker police say someone warns the public of a man impersonating an officer. They say the suspect pulled someone over at Parker Road and Parkglenn Way Sunday morning.
Officials say the suspect turned on lights and sirens on a white unmarked sedan. The victim did not pull over and drove to the Parker Police Department.
Police describe the suspect as a white male with short black or brown hair and under the age of 40. They say he did not appear to be wearing a uniform at the time.
Neighboring agencies say they did not have any officers in that area at that time. Officials remind the public they can call 303-841-9800 to verify an officer.
If you have any information about the suspect or vehicle, please contact Officer Cashman at dcashman@parkeronline.org or 303-805-6527.