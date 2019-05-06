



Boulder police are looking for a man who groped and robbed a woman jogging through a neighborhood in North Boulder early Monday morning. Police say the woman was jogging on Vinca Court near Spotswood Place at approximately 5:45 a.m. when a man rode past her on a bicycle and slapped her buttocks.

Police say the man rode a short distance, got off the bicycle and grabbed the jogger in a bear hug. She victim screamed for help and struggled with the man. During the struggle, he grabbed the victim in a sexual manner. He grabbed the woman’s cell phone, got back on his bike and rode eastbound towards 26th Street.

A neighbor heard the victim screaming and went outside to assist.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, approximately 6-foot-1 tall and weighing between 195-200 pounds. He was wearing a black long-sleeved t-shirt and black cargo pants. The bicycle is described as a black BMX style bike with red grips or handle bars.

Boulder police have increased patrols in the area.

Anyone who may have additional information on this case should call Detective Heather Frey at 303-441-3369. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.