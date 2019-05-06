  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder News, Boulder Police


BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder police are looking for a man who groped and robbed a woman jogging through a neighborhood in North Boulder early Monday morning. Police say the woman was jogging on Vinca Court near Spotswood Place at approximately 5:45 a.m. when a man rode past her on a bicycle and slapped her buttocks.

Police say the man rode a short distance, got off the bicycle and grabbed the jogger in a bear hug. She victim screamed for help and struggled with the man. During the struggle, he grabbed the victim in a sexual manner. He grabbed the woman’s cell phone, got back on his bike and rode eastbound towards 26th Street.

(credit: Boulder Police Department)

A neighbor heard the victim screaming and went outside to assist.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, approximately 6-foot-1 tall and weighing between 195-200 pounds. He was wearing a black long-sleeved t-shirt and black cargo pants. The bicycle is described as a black BMX style bike with red grips or handle bars.

(credit: Boulder Police Department)

Boulder police have increased patrols in the area.

Anyone who may have additional information on this case should call Detective Heather Frey at 303-441-3369. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s