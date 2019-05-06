LASALLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A LaSalle police officer involved in a shooting of an off-duty Adams County Sheriff’s deputy has been cleared of any wrongdoing. The deputy, identified as Jesse Jenson, died in the shooting.
Officers responded to the area of Highway 85 and 42nd Street in Weld County on Jan. 16.
The incident started as a chase at 10:25 p.m., according to Greeley police. Officers chased two cars on Highway 85 from Platteville to Evans after the drivers didn’t stop for officers.
One of the cars, a Toyota 4Runner driven by the deputy, was stopped by stop sticks laid by officers. After the 4Runner slowed down and stopped, court documents state Jenson got out of the vehicle “aggressively” and walked up to the officer without obeying her commands.
Then, she fired her weapon at him, hitting him in the head.
Jenson was not armed, officials say.
On Monday, officials announced the Weld County Statutory Grand Jury determined the officer was justified in his actions.
LINK: Full Grand Jury Decision