DENVER (CBS4)– People in Colorado’s Jewish community took to the streets of Denver over the weekend to participate in the Celebrate Israel walk and festival. The marchers were met with protesters.
The event in Washington Park started with a two-mile walk. The walk is meant to be a celebration of Israel’s independence day and a chance to speak out against violence and hatred of those in the Jewish faith.
Protesters said it is possible to be critical of Israel and the country’s policies without being anti-Semitic.
“I have been to the West Bank. I have been to the Israeli side… I have encountered nothing but good people in Palestine,” said Osie Adelfang with Jewish Voice for Peace.
“This is as much about Israel as it is about our values as Americans and coming together as Jews and Americans together,” said Rabbi Jay Strear, President and CEO of the JEWISHcolorado organization.
Both the walk and protest remained peaceful.