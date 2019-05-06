



DENVER (247 SPORTS) – Those who stay ready never need to get ready. Drew Lock embodies this mindset.

The Denver Broncos’ rookie quarterback recently posted to social media a video of himself training to play at the unique Mile High altitude. In the video, Lock is seen wearing an elevation training mask while performing cardio on a stationary bike, along with the caption, “Lets goo that mask is no joke.”

Take a gander:

Lock, the No. 42 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft, isn’t in Kansas Missouri anymore, so it’s beyond encouraging that he’s taken it upon himself — though perhaps on a recommendation — to acclimate. Denver and its surroundings are a unique beast, something he documented during his pre-draft visit to Dove Valley.

“It was an amazing visit,” Lock recalled in his post-draft press conference. “I got to see all the facilities. All the facilities are awesome. I got to meet everyone and every staff [member]. Everyone there was super nice and awesome to work with. I think it’s going to be a breeze to go in there and be able to work with everyone that was there because of how they treated me on that visit. [I got to] meet with the QB Coach (T.C. McCartney), the OC (Rich Scangarello), meeting with [John] Elway, meeting with everybody, it ends up being picture perfect. I couldn’t be more excited.”