



– The Denver Police Department has a new plan to address bias-motivated crimes. One strategy is creating a specialized unit that will investigate those crimes.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen says it is a different approach to preventing and investigating bias-motivated crimes. That includes crimes against a person or property based on gender, ethnicity, religion, nationality, disability or sexual orientation.

Last year, 62 cases that were categorized as bias-motivated crimes were reported to the Denver police.

Now, police say they will have a proactive outreach coordinator to work with the community to prevent hate crimes, a specific investigative team made up of one sergeant and two detectives that will focus solely on these types of bias-motivated crimes, and a city impact team that will go door-to-door in communities where the hate crimes happen to follow up with neighbors to determine whether they feel safe.

“When a bias-motivated incident occurs it doesn’t just impact the family or the victim themselves, it often times has a negative impact on the neighborhood and our city where this occurred, so we’re doing this multi-pronged approach, taking a holistic view of these heinous crimes and doing everything possible to hold people accountable for them and get our community back together, healed after something like this,” said Pazen.

Police said anyone who believes they are a victim of a crime because of race or sexual orientation or anything else that defines that person, to call police. There is a specific tip line for bias-motivated crimes: 720.913.6458.