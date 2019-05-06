Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Godson Elementary, Ja'Wuan James


DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver Broncos player is helping some elementary school students get moving with a new bicycle. New right tackle Ja’Wuan James donated 70 bikes to students at Godsman Elementary School.

(credit: CBS)

James partnered with United Healthcare to make Monday’s donation happen. The student cheered when they realized the bicycles were for them.

(credit: CBS)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

They couldn’t wait to begin riding around with their new helmets.

(credit: CBS)

James hopes the bicycles will help the children build healthy habits that will last a lifetime.

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s