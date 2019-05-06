Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver Broncos player is helping some elementary school students get moving with a new bicycle. New right tackle Ja’Wuan James donated 70 bikes to students at Godsman Elementary School.
James partnered with United Healthcare to make Monday’s donation happen. The student cheered when they realized the bicycles were for them.
They couldn’t wait to begin riding around with their new helmets.
James hopes the bicycles will help the children build healthy habits that will last a lifetime.