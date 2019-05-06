Comments
(CBS4) – Two different Colorado anglers have reeled in unusually large catches in the past week.
(CBS4) – Two different Colorado anglers have reeled in unusually large catches in the past week.
Last Tuesday Ramiro Fuentes caught a 30-pound grass carp in southern Colorado. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported that it happened on Fuentes’ first cast of the day at at Home Lake State Wildlife Area in Monte Vista.
“He caught the carp on a worm and, luckily, had 50-pound test line in his reel,” a CPW spokesperson wrote.
The carp weighed 30 pounds and was 40 inches long. Fuentes said he’ll have it mounted on a wall in his house.
Another lucky catch was made in northern Colorado three days later. The CPW tweeted that Dan Hodges caught a catfish at Boyd Lake State Park near Loveland while he was fishing at night.
The catfish was 35 inches wide and weighted 21 pounds.