COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A bobcat was rescued after getting entangled in a soccer net in the Golden Hills area of Colorado Springs.
“This bobcat was lucky. It escaped with its life. Others injure themselves or die frantically trying to escape,” wildlife officials said on Twitter Monday morning.
Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife urged people to take down sports nets when they are not in use to prevent situations like this.