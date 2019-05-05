Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The National Ski Areas Association released preliminary data of the number of skiers who visited the U.S. in the 2018/2019 season. It states more than 59 million skiers and snowboarders visited ski areas in the U.S., up 11% from the previous season.
Officials say abundant snowfall and improved customer experience helped with the jump in numbers.
The Rocky Mountain Region saw a more than 15% increase in skier traffic during the 2018-19 season compared to the season before. The region broke an all time record with more than 24 million skier visits, officials say.
It also saw the fourth best season in terms of visitation since the NSAA started tracking figures in 1978.
Hallelujah! Of course, many native Coloradans have never been skiing because the sport has been priced beyond their reach. Revoke the leases to the slopes in our National Forests now held by gouging corporate real estate developers posing as ski resorts and let them to local non-profits committed to getting people up the mountain at the least expense!