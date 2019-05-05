



Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado appeared on NBC’s Meet The Press Sunday morning following his announcement of running for president. Bennet broke the news on CBS This Morning on Thursday

On Sunday, Bennet discussed the recent Mueller report and testimony by Attorney General William Barr.

“He’s behaved like Trump’s criminal defense lawyer instead of the Attorney General of the United States. And, by the way, well, in just this week the kinds of things that Trump has gotten away with or his attorney general has gotten away with, if Barack Obama had done one of them, they’d be calling for his head. The fact they’re willing to do that doesn’t mean we should go down that rat hole.”

Bennet, a two-term senator, is now in direct competition with former Gov. John Hickenlooper for his party’s nomination along with more than 20 others.

“I think its a disgrace we lost to Donald Trump to begin with. Now it seems to me we need to approach this work in a way that is not going to give him a second term,” Bennet said. “Mueller should testify. We should have the full unredacted report. To me, it seems fairly clear from the evidence that he (Trump) has committed impeachable offenses, but we need to go through a process here and see if the American people can be convinced that that’s actually the right outcome.”

In conjunction with Thursday’s announcement, Bennet posted a YouTube campaign video saying “over the years (he’s) learned a lot about what Americans struggle with.”